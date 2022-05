Tring’s police officer Laz Clark is holding a Coffee with a Copper’ event to engage with the community he serves.

Local people are invited to discuss any issues that they want the police to focus on in the area.

From 11am, PC Clark will be on High Street to speak to people about what they think.

