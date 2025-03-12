Freedom of Information request reveals the number of underage drivers caught in Hertfordshire

Newly released figures have detailed the number of arrests for underage driving in Hertfordshire in 2024.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In response to a Freedom of Information request, Hertfordshire police confirmed that 25 people were arrested for underage driving during the year.

Four of the incidents took place in Broxbourne, while East Herts, North Herts, Stevenage, Watford and Welwyn Hatfield saw two incidents each. There was one incident in each of Dacorum, Hertsmere, St Albans and Three Rivers, and the district or borough was unknown for seven incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While 25 underage drivers were arrested, some were also arrested for other offences such as drug driving or dangerous driving.

Hertfordshire Constabulary released the data

In total, 17 arrests led to the suspect being charged and bailed to court, 14 led to the suspect being bailed to a police station, and six led to them being charged and remanded. 15 led to no further action being taken.

September was the worst month for underage driving, with six incidents being recorded, while no incidents at all were recorded in April.

A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are committed to keeping the roads of Hertfordshire safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence is a criminal offence, and you could face a fine of up to £1,000, up to 6 penalty points and a driving disqualification.

“Officers engage with young people in schools, colleges and universities around the importance of keeping safe on the roads when in control of a motor vehicle, and the laws around underage driving.

“We work with the Hertfordshire Road Safety Partnership, alongside Hertfordshire County Council, National Highways, and the Road Victims Trust Charity, to reduce deaths and injuries on the roads of Hertfordshire.

“Throughout the year, we support national road-related campaigns, including anti-drink and drug drive campaigns, as well as campaigns specifically aimed at young drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of these national campaigns, officers within Hertfordshire will support additional enforcement alongside our Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit (BCH RPU) officers.”