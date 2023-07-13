Police have issued warnings to four people caught anti-social driving in Hemel Hempstead.

Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) officers responded to reports of drivers racing, doing handbrake turns and donuts.

Following their enquiries, officers visited four addresses this week to issue warning notices.

If caught again within 12 months, their vehicles could be seized and potentially crushed. Photo Joe Giddens PA.

Under the Police Reform Act 2002, anyone caught driving illegally or anti-socially again within the next 12 months can have their vehicles seized and potentially crushed.

Riders or drivers can also be reported for traffic offences and be issued with Community Protection Warnings which set out conditions around their behaviour.

SNT Inspector Jeff Scott said: “The message is quite simple - anti-social driving has the potential to put lives at risk; not only the drivers themselves but other innocent road users and pedestrians too. It also causes noise nuisance.

“We will continue to monitor the issue as part of our proactive patrols in the area. If you want to keep your vehicle, please drive safely and considerately.”