News you can trust since 1858
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Four warned by police for anti-social driving in Hemel Hempstead

‘Anti-social driving has the potential to put lives at risk’ an officer said
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Jul 2023, 17:20 BST- 1 min read

Police have issued warnings to four people caught anti-social driving in Hemel Hempstead.

Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) officers responded to reports of drivers racing, doing handbrake turns and donuts.

Following their enquiries, officers visited four addresses this week to issue warning notices.

If caught again within 12 months, their vehicles could be seized and potentially crushed. Photo Joe Giddens PA.If caught again within 12 months, their vehicles could be seized and potentially crushed. Photo Joe Giddens PA.
If caught again within 12 months, their vehicles could be seized and potentially crushed. Photo Joe Giddens PA.
Most Popular

Under the Police Reform Act 2002, anyone caught driving illegally or anti-socially again within the next 12 months can have their vehicles seized and potentially crushed.

Riders or drivers can also be reported for traffic offences and be issued with Community Protection Warnings which set out conditions around their behaviour.

SNT Inspector Jeff Scott said: “The message is quite simple - anti-social driving has the potential to put lives at risk; not only the drivers themselves but other innocent road users and pedestrians too. It also causes noise nuisance.

“We will continue to monitor the issue as part of our proactive patrols in the area. If you want to keep your vehicle, please drive safely and considerately.”

If residents have an issue they would like their local SNT to focus on, feedback can be given anonymously via the online portal ‘echo'.