Four arrested in connection with Hemel Hempstead crystal meth drugs bust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four individuals have been arrested in connection with a police investigation into illegal drug dealing in the Hemel Hempstead area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed that four individuals were arrested as part of a police operation disrupting gangs operating in the town.

The police force raided a group it believes is supplying heroin, crack cocaine and other drugs in Hemel Hempstead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of raids were carried out on properties in Hemel Hempstead and Dagenham. Hertfordshire Constabulary adds that during in the operation contraband, believed to be crystal meth, was seized by officers.

An individual being handcuffed. Photo from Joe Giddens/PA Images

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: “John Achiman, aged 53 and Michelle Chevannes, aged 43 years, both of The Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, were charged with drug supply and money laundering offences and were remanded into custody.

“A 45-year-old woman from Dagenham and a 53-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead were also arrested and released on police bail, whilst the investigation continues.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Clawson, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Serious and Organised Crime Command, said: “The operation was launched as part of the ‘Clear’ phase of the ‘Clear, Hold, Build’ project in Grovehill. Although none of the addresses were directly in the area, the impact of organised crime group activity is assessed to have been acutely felt in Grovehill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We continue to focus our investigations into drug related crime on the Grovehill area, as well as across the county and will relentlessly pursue those involved in dealing, violence and exploitation of vulnerable people.”

Information can be reported to the police online, via a web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101. Residents can also report drug and violent crimes to the charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.