Former police officer David Carrick pleads not guilty to raping woman in Hertfordshire
David Carrick, 49, who is originally from Stevenage in Hertfordshire, is facing eight charges relating to alleged sexual offences.
He entered his pleas, via a video link, at a hearing held at the Old Bailey today ( 14 November), denying all charges. Previously, Carrick was a member of the Metropolitan Police Force.
His charges are five counts of indecent assault, two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. He has also been charged with one count of coercive and controlling behaviour.
They relate to alleged offences involving two females, a woman from Hertfordshire, and a woman from Wiltshire. The victim in the second case was under the age of 14 at the time of the alleged attacks.
A provisional trial date has been set for November 2025.