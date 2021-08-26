Former Kings Langley teacher jailed for sexually assaulting nine young boys

A former Kings Langley secondary school teacher has been jailed for 15 years for sexually assaulting nine young boys in a campaign of abuse that began more than 50 years ago.

Anthony Shenton, of Church Lane, Aldenham, appeared at St Albans Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday, August 25) for sentencing after being found guilty of four offences following a four-day trial.

On Friday, August 20, he was found guilty by jury of two indecent assaults on a child, one offence of buggery and one offence of indecency with a child in the 1970s and 1980s.

Anthony Shenton (C) Hertfordshire Police

The 82-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to 15 counts – 10 counts of indecent assault and five counts of gross indecency – between 1968 and 1984.

Shenton worked at Langleybury School in Hunton Bridge, Kings Langley, before it eventually closed in 1996.

Detective Constable Liz McGrath, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Historic Child Abuse Investigation Unit (HCAIU), said: “Though Shenton has acknowledged his guilt for some of the offences it will never make up for his depraved actions, the impact of which the victims have had to carry their whole lives.

“I can only imagine the courage it has taken the victims to step forward and give evidence about what happened to them all those years ago, but their bravery has meant Shenton has finally had to face up to what he has done.

“We take all reports of sexual abuse extremely seriously in Hertfordshire and will do all we can to achieve justice for victims of this devastating crime, however much time has passed.”

Her Honour Judge Caroline Wiggin, who sentenced Shenton, also commended the victims’ bravery and acknowledged the significant impact that Shenton’s offending has had on them all.

In addition, she awarded DC McGrath a commendation for the excellent victim care the investigating officer provided throughout what was a complex and protracted investigation.

If you are a victim of non-recent or recent sexual abuse and would like to report it, but don’t feel comfortable speaking directly to police, you can contact Hertfordshire’s Sexual Assault

Referral Centre (SARC) in the first instance.

The centre can arrange face-to-face support, sexual health referrals, and provide forensic medical examinations for those who want them.