Former Hertfordshire police officer on trial accused of sexual offences against child
A former police officer who worked in Hertfordshire is on trial for alleged sexual offences involving a child.
The trial started yesterday and is expected to last a week.
Neil Shoebridge, aged 47, of Northolt Avenue, Bishop’s Stortford, is standing trial at Cambridge Crown Court, charged with three counts of gross indecency with a girl aged under 16 between 27 December 2002 and 3 January 2003.
He also stands accused of wilfully neglecting to perform duty and wilful misconduct while a holder of a public office between the same dates.
Shoebridge pleaded not guilty to all charges at an earlier hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday 30 April.