Former Hertfordshire police officer faces misconduct hearing for allegedly sharing sensitive material

A sign for Hertfordshire Constabulary. Credit: Will Durrant/LDRS.

A former Hertfordshire police officer has been accused of misconduct after she allegedly showed sensitive material to a member of the public and failed to tell the police that her ex-partner was a convicted criminal.

Former PC Claire Arnott will now face a police misconduct hearing on Thursday. A publicity notice published in advance of the misconduct hearing said former PC Arnott is accused of breaching the standards of professional behaviour for confidentiality, honesty and integrity, duties and responsibilities and discreditable conduct.

The notice states that former PC Arnott allegedly “showed a member of the public sensitive work-related material on her work laptop and disclosed verbally information about people she was dealing with in her role as a police officer”.

It adds that she “had been informed that her ex-partner had previous criminal convictions whilst they were in a relationship”, but that she allegedly “failed to disclose this information to her workplace”.

A formal complaint about PC Arnott was lodged by a member of the public after they visited Hertfordshire Constabulary’s control room on March 7, 2024, at which time PC Arnott was a serving police officer.