Former Hertfordshire police officer avoids jail after committing beating and sexual assault

A sign for Hertfordshire Constabulary. Credit: Will Durrant/LDRS.

A police officer in Hertfordshire has been handed a community order after he admitted to beating and sexually assaulting the same victim.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Luton Magistrates’ Court yesterday it was confirmed that Chris Rann, 47, from Hitchin, would not be sent to jail for committing the attacks.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating and one count of sexual assault at the same court on July 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton Magistrates’ Court heard that both attacks were committed on the same victim in December 2024.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has described his punishment as a 12-month high-level community order. He was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work, a 15-day rehabilitation requirement and will be on the sex offenders’ register for five years. He was further subjected to pay £500 in compensation, £85 in costs and a 12-month restraining order against the victim.

The police force also confirmed that Rann had been suspended from duty pending the conclusion of an internal investigation and had recently resigned from his post. A conduct hearing will be held in due course, Hertfordshire Constabulary added.

Deputy Chief Constable Andy Mariner said: “Rann’s conduct fell well below the standards we expect in Hertfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers and staff who fall below our policing standards and, in this case, commit criminal offences damage the public’s confidence in what we do, which in turn makes our job of catching criminals and protecting victims harder.”