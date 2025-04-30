Food van destroyed in suspected arson attack in Hemel Hempstead

Hertfordshire Constabulary

A food van has been destroyed in a fire believed to have been started deliberately in Hemel Hempstead.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed it is investigating a suspected arson incident which took place at around 12.40am on April 23 in Queens Square.

Concerned witnesses called the police saying the food truck had been set alight.

Detective Constable Michael Knight, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing at this time, including a review of CCTV footage.

“As part of our investigation, we’d like to trace any witnesses to the incident and would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam or CCTV footage of the Queens Square area between 12.15am and 12.45am.”

He added: “We are aware of some commentary on social media around the incident and we would ask people to please refrain from speculating while a live investigation is ongoing. Thank you.”

Witnesses with information are encouraged to contact the detective via email: [email protected]. Dashcam footage can also be uploaded to the police online.

Information can also be reported to the police here, via their web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/36944/25.