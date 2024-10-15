Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hertfordshire Constabulary has made five arrests in connection with the fatal shooting that took place in Dacorum last month.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This morning (15 October), the police force confirmed arrests have been made that are linked to the killing which took place in Kings Langley.

Reports of shots being fired in Railway Terrace were made to the police at around 12.33am on Tuesday 17 September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency responders located 30-year-old Mustapha Jatta, who was seriously injured. He was sadly pronounced dead a short time later, Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed.

Police

Hertfordshire Constabulary has linked another incident which took place in Furtherfield, Abbots Langley to the suspected murder. Police officers attended the scene where a white Volkswagen Golf was on fire, the incident was reported at around 12.45am that day.

Nearly a month after Jatta’s death, the police force has confirmed five arrests in connection with its investigation:

-A man aged in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was released on police bail whilst enquiries continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-A man aged in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was released on police bail whilst enquiries continue.

-A woman aged in her 20s was arrested on suspicion of murder. She was released on police bail whilst enquiries continue.

-A teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was released on police bail whilst enquiries continue.

-A man aged in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. He was released on police bail whilst enquiries continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead, from the BCH Major Crime Unit, said: “We have been making significant progress with this investigation and have now arrested five people in connection with Mustapha’s murder. Our enquiries are ongoing at this time.”

People with information that can help the police’s investigation are urged to get in touch either by making a report online, by contacting the police’s web chat service, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting Operation Tempo.

Information can also be reported anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.