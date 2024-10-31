Five arrests made following class A drugs bust targeting Hemel Hempstead gang

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed the arrest of five individuals in connection with a large scale drugs operation in Hemel Hempstead.

This afternoon (31 October), the police force confirmed arrests were made in connection with a drugs operation launched in Dacorum.

Police teams obtained warrants to search properties in Hertfordshire, during the raids five people were arrested. Police officers also seized class A drugs, mobile phones, bladed weapons and cash.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed the following people were arrested with conspiracy to supply class A drugs:

-Kayne Stewart, 24, of no fixed address.

-Michael Heron, 42, of Bohemia, Hemel Hempstead

-A 15-year-old boy from Hemel Hempstead

-A 16-year-old boy from Hemel Hempstead

Shannon Wiltshire, aged 28, of Livingstone Walk, Hemel Hempstead, was also arrested and charged with possession of class B drugs and released on police bail in relation to possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Detective Sergeant Chris Cowell, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Serious and Organised Crime Command, said: “This operation targeted the ‘Mayfair’ drug Line, which was operating in the Hemel Hempstead area.

“We will continue to take a very proactive approach to targeting drug dealing in the county, working with our partners in other agencies to make it difficult for these crime groups to operate, preventing new gangs becoming established and targeting them early before they get a foothold and serious offences can occur.”

Information can be reported to the police online, by speaking to their communications room on a web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.