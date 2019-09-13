First World War medal STOLEN during burglary in Kings Langley

Police investigating a burglary in Kings Langley are appealing for witnesses who may have information to come forward.

The suspects broke into a property in Hempstead Road by forcing a downstairs window open.

The medal

A search was carried out and a metal box containing jewellery, watches and other sentimental items such as scouting medals and a war medal were taken.

It happened between 10am and 3pm on Saturday, August 31.

PC Karl Diggins said: “Items of great sentimental value were stolen in this incident and we’d like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area on Saturday 31 August to contact us.

“One of the unusual items stolen was a war medal dated 1914-1918 with a side inscription of a man’s name. If you have seen this then also please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Diggins via email at karl.diggins@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat, which can be launched here: herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime references 41/ /19.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.