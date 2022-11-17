FIFA World Cup 2022: Herts Police urge fans to stay safe and drink responsibly during tournament

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 football tournament starting on Sunday (November 20) in Qatar, Hertfordshire Constabulary is urging supporters to enjoy the tournament safely and responsibly.

Chief Inspector Paul Mitson says the force will act ‘robustly’ to deal with any troublemakers and drunk and disorderly members of the public during the matches

CI Mitson said: “We ask you to please remember that not all Hertfordshire residents and visitors are football fans, so please try not to disturb their daily lives.”

They say they have domestic advise support officers on hand to help

Hertfordshire Police explained that while football doesn’t cause domestic abuse, there is evidence to suggest that reports of domestic abuse-related incidents can increase during tournaments.

In response to this, the force has specially trained teams to offer support to those affected by domestic abuse.

The police said: “Football can be a highly emotional game and no matter how your team do, there is no excuse for taking your feelings out on your family or partner.”

Those who are drinking during matches are told to not drive. A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary explained: “Our Roads Policing Unit will lead our response by increasing high visibility patrols on all our roads, both strategic and rural: there will be no road that can be used to evade being caught.”

Drunken behaviour, including urinating in the street, could result in police action like an £80 fine or a night in a cell.

Chief Inspector Paul Mitson warned that those thinking of travelling to Qatar to engage in football disorder should know that police forces are working together to identify troublemakers and will detain those who are identified.

Police in the UK, Qatar and Dubai will gather intelligence and any fans misbehaving could be subject to a football banning order on their return to the UK as well as being arrested and potentially charged for offences abroad.