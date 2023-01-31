Crimes in Hertfordshire are less likely to result in a charge or court appearance than a year ago, new figures show.

Figures from the Home Office show there were 75,720 crimes reported to Hertfordshire Constabulary in the year to September 2022 – 4,310 (5.7%) of which led to a charge or summons. This was down from 7.3% in the year to September 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of the broader types of crime, possession of weapons offences had the highest prosecution rate in Hertfordshire, with 38.7% of crimes leading to a charge or summons. Meanwhile, criminal damage and arson had the lowest, at just 3.4%.

Pictured: Police officer writing notes

Rape has the lowest charge rate across all crimes in England and Wales, with just 1.6% of 70,633 offences recorded by police leading to prosecution across the two countries in the year to September 2022.

More than 40% of rape investigations were closed because the victim did not support further police action.

In Hertfordshire, the charge rate for all sexual offences has fallen from 6.8% in the year to September 2021 to 3.4% last year.

Diana Fawcett, chief executive of charity Victim Support, said: “This huge rise in recorded sexual offences comes as the percentage of cases seeing justice has plummeted to an abysmal new low.

“Charges for rape and sexual offences have been falling sharply for the past six years – the system is in crisis,” she added.

For all types of crime, the figures show just 5.5% of offences in England and Wales resulted in a charge or summons in the year to September 2022. This was down from 6% a year before – although this excludes data from Greater Manchester Police because of problems the force had recording crime at that time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rate of prosecutions has generally declined over the years and is now less than half the percentage in the year to September 2015 (14%).