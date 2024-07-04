Family pay tribute to 'kind-hearted' son and 'dedicated' dad killed in Hemel collision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of a man who died in a collision in Hemel Hempstead have paid tribute to their loved one.

Jack Singleton, 35, died in a road traffic collision when he was travelling along Redbourn Road at around 6.40am on Monday 17 June.

He was involved in a crash with two other vehicles and died at the scene as a result of injuries suffered during the collision.

This morning his family have released a tribute via Hertfordshire Constabulary: “We are totally heartbroken to confirm the death of Jack Singleton, eldest son of Carol and Chris, on Monday 17 June.

“He was involved in a road traffic collision on his way to work, leaving for a normal day, never to come home.

“Jack was an amazing, kind-hearted son, a dedicated, loving father to Toby and Liam, a partner to Natalie whom he loved and adored, a brother to Lucy, Harry and Vanessa, and an uncle to Maisy and Ella.

“The whole extended family, friends and work colleagues will sorely miss his kindness, love, support and generosity. We have a massive void in our lives that can never be filled.

“His life ended far too early, but he made the most of everything he did. We are quite simply devastated.”

Police officers arrested one man in connection to the incident, a 23-year-old man from Berkhamsted, who is suspected of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while having no insurance or while disqualified, and fraud.

He has been released on bail whilst the police continues to investigate.

Sergeant Timothy Davies, from the Road Policing Unit, added: “Our thoughts remain with Jack’s family and friends at this sad time.

“If you witnessed the collision or saw any of the vehicles travelling in the area prior to it, please report it to us.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary says people with information can report it online, or speak to its communication room via web chat, or contact the force by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/48658/24.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to the charity, Crimestoppers, online or by calling 0800 555 111.