Extra police patrols authorised in Hertfordshire during Halloween and Bonfire Night events
The police force confirmed more officers will be on patrol in communities to act as a deterrent against potential anti-social behaviour.
Halloween is always a busy time for police and Hertfordshire Constabulary warns that what some people consider harmless fun may be a nuisance or danger to others.
Residents are urged to be considerate of their neighbours and others if planning Halloween festivities.
The police force has offered the following advice to people in Hertfordshire:
· Children should never go trick or treating alone and always take an adult with them.
· Don’t knock on the doors of strangers, unless there are signs that callers are welcome, such as Halloween decorations and police ‘Trick or Treaters Welcome’ posters in the window.
· Keep your Halloween ‘tricks’ safe – damaging property, hurting people, using threatening behaviour or abusive language are all crimes.
· Remember road safety advice, particularly after dark.
· Setting off fireworks in public areas is illegal.
· If you are planning a private firework party, remember it is illegal to set off fireworks after 11pm, except on Bonfire Night when this is extended until midnight.
-Additional advice around firework laws can be found online.
Hertfordshire Constabulary is running a Halloween quiz competition for children, who can win tickets to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour - The Making of Harry Potter in Leavesden. The competition will close at midnight on Wednesday, 6 November.