Extra police patrols authorised in Hertfordshire during Halloween and Bonfire Night events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed there will be a larger police presence on nights where many Halloween celebrations will be taking place.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police force confirmed more officers will be on patrol in communities to act as a deterrent against potential anti-social behaviour.

Halloween is always a busy time for police and Hertfordshire Constabulary warns that what some people consider harmless fun may be a nuisance or danger to others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents are urged to be considerate of their neighbours and others if planning Halloween festivities.

Police

The police force has offered the following advice to people in Hertfordshire:

· Children should never go trick or treating alone and always take an adult with them.

· Don’t knock on the doors of strangers, unless there are signs that callers are welcome, such as Halloween decorations and police ‘Trick or Treaters Welcome’ posters in the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Keep your Halloween ‘tricks’ safe – damaging property, hurting people, using threatening behaviour or abusive language are all crimes.

· Remember road safety advice, particularly after dark.

· Setting off fireworks in public areas is illegal.

· If you are planning a private firework party, remember it is illegal to set off fireworks after 11pm, except on Bonfire Night when this is extended until midnight.

-Additional advice around firework laws can be found online.

Hertfordshire Constabulary is running a Halloween quiz competition for children, who can win tickets to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour - The Making of Harry Potter in Leavesden. The competition will close at midnight on Wednesday, 6 November.