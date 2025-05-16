Ex Herts Police officer made racist comments to colleagues on multiple occasions

A former Hertfordshire police officer made racist comments to colleagues on multiple occasions, a misconduct panel has found.

PC Oliver Gobey, who resigned as an officer on the morning of the misconduct hearing, directed racist comments at people of Asian descent on two separate occasions.

In the first incident, he directed a “racially motivated” comment at a police sergeant to suggest they had been recruited after 9/11 because they were Asian. Gobey was immediately challenged by PC Wallace, an “experienced officer” who had been a tutor constable for 20 years.

In a second incident, Gobey was in a police vehicle in Hitchin town centre with three colleagues.

A man of Asian descent and his friends approached the officers and spoke to PC Wallace. The man said that he was from Birmingham and asked for recommendations on places to visit.

After the man had walked away, PC Gobey said: “Or you have come down here to escape the honour-based violence you have caused.”

Gobey was again challenged by PC Wallace. Gobey denied making the racist comments, but the panel concluded on the balance of probabilities that both incidents had taken place.

The panel’s report said: “They were discriminatory comments and they were his own. They were unprovoked. No one encouraged him.

“Members of the public and specifically the public with the protected characteristics in this case would … be very concerned and alarmed that an on-duty serving police officer would say such things and that they could not trust him to engage in his role as an officer and treat all people with respect and dignity.

“Any indication of a racist and discriminatory attitudes [sic] in an officer’s behaviour is always harmful to public confidence.”

The panel also concluded that Gobey “chose to lie” about a business interest. He repeatedly failed to submit a proper application to continue part-time work for a private ambulance service and voluntary work for St John Ambulance, but continued with the latter regardless.

He also told a supervisor that his business interest application had been successful when it had not been.

In a fourth incident, Gobey “deliberately typed in random numbers” when assigned to work in the Resource Management Unit (RMU).

His figures, which were found to be wrong, came after Gobey “gave the impression to his colleagues that the work in RMY was ‘beneath’ him”.

While working there, he was heard “swearing about the work”, including saying “f*** this”, “f*** that”, and “f*** this place”. He was “short-tempered and ‘snappy’.”

The panel’s report said: “The compilation of the figures … were far from being a simple administrative matter.

”It was essential operational information required by senior officers to decide how scarce resources would be deployed in the coming days.”

The panel found all the allegations against Gobey to be proven on the balance of probabilities, and concluded that they amounted to “serious gross misconduct” that would have led to him being sacked without notice if he had not resigned. He has also been added to the College of Policing barred list.