A man from Dunstable plead guilty to unauthorised deposit of controlled waste at St Albans Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday (August 31) after he was caught dumping rubble and plastic buckets on a country lane in Flamstead.

Tani Ismaili of Montgomery Grove, Dunstable was ordered to pay a total of £2,566.36 after he was seen dumping rubbish from a Ford Transit van in February this year.

The court was told how Ismaili, used a company vehicle to fly-tip a large amount of rubble, bags and plastic buckets in Coles Lane.

Pictured: The rubbish that Tani Ismaili dumped in February.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hidden cameras captured two people dumping the waste from a van which was found to have belonged to a company in Luton.

Investigations found that the van was in the possession of employee Ismaili outside of working hours at the time of the fly-tipping offence.

The defendant was interviewed under caution by Dacorum Borough Council’s Environmental Enforcement Team and admitted to the offence.

Cllr Julie Banks, Portfolio Holder for Communities said: “This prosecution shows the full consequences of being involved in a fly-tipping incident.”