Drug driver arrested in Hemel Hempstead after positive cannabis test
A drug driver was arrested in Hemel Hempstead, after they failed a police test.
The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit confirmed an individual tested positive for cannabis on Saturday morning (29 June).
Police officers stopped the driver after discovering they were driving with no lights on. A drug wipe was completed at the scene, which revealed the driver had cannabis in their system. They were remanded in custody.