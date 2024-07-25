Driver who had not passed test has vehicle seized by police in Hemel Hempstead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers confirmed the confiscation of a vehicle stopped in Hemel Hempstead.

It was being driven by someone without a full licence, the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit has confirmed.

Police officers announced the seizure in the early hours of this morning (25 July). They were alerted to the vehicle when officers spotted the car had defective headlamps.

After interrogating the driver they discovered he only held a provisional licence to drive on UK roads.

Police confirmed the seizure