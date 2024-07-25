Driver who had not passed test has vehicle seized by police in Hemel Hempstead
It was being driven by someone without a full licence, the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit has confirmed.
Police officers announced the seizure in the early hours of this morning (25 July). They were alerted to the vehicle when officers spotted the car had defective headlamps.
After interrogating the driver they discovered he only held a provisional licence to drive on UK roads.
A spokesperson for the policing unit said on X: “This car was seen with defective headlamps - stopped and driver found to only have a provisional licence. Stated that he needs his car for work, unfortunately that’s no excuse. Car seized, points and fine to follow.”