A driver is facing a day in court after being clocked speeding at 124mph on the A41 near Hemel Hempstead.

Officers from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit spotted the man in a Volkswagen Golf on Sunday (July 31).

They were carrying out speed checks in the area after members of the public had expressed concerns about speeding along the A-road – which proved well-founded as the man raced past, going a whopping 54mph over the speed limit.

The driver was going over the 70 mph limit on the road.

They followed and stopped the vehicle and the driver will now be summoned to court.

Hertfordshire Police said: “Speeding is one of the main causes of deaths on our roads and is part of the ‘Fatal Five’. Stopping distances increase considerably with higher speeds and at 124mph, there is almost no chance of stopping in time if an unexpected event occurs.”