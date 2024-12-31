Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing into CCTV camera in Hemel Hempstead

File photo of a police officer. Picture: Olivia Preston
A woman was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a collision in Hemel Hempstead on Saturday.

The silver Peugeot 307 crashed in to a CCTV camera at around 7.40pm on December 28.

The driver, a 52-year-old woman, was arrested at the roadside and released on bail pending further investigation.

PC Jason Appleby of the Dacorum Intervention Team said: “If you were in the area at the time of the collision and witnessed anything, please report this information to police.

“Equally, if you think you were driving in the area at the time and you have a dashcam, please check the footage in case it has captured anything that may assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact PC Appleby via [email protected].

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/110711/24.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously via the website or on 0800 555 111

