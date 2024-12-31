Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing into CCTV camera in Hemel Hempstead

File photo of a police officer. Picture: Olivia Preston

A woman was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a collision in Hemel Hempstead on Saturday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The silver Peugeot 307 crashed in to a CCTV camera at around 7.40pm on December 28.

The driver, a 52-year-old woman, was arrested at the roadside and released on bail pending further investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Jason Appleby of the Dacorum Intervention Team said: “If you were in the area at the time of the collision and witnessed anything, please report this information to police.

“Equally, if you think you were driving in the area at the time and you have a dashcam, please check the footage in case it has captured anything that may assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact PC Appleby via [email protected].

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/110711/24.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously via the website or on 0800 555 111