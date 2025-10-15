Dozens of burglaries reported in Dacorum as police issue autumn warning

Dozens of break-ins have been reported in Dacorum in recent months, new police data reveals.

New findings released by Hertfordshire Constabulary show that 132 burglaries have been reported in Dacorum since April.

Figures have been released by the police force which is warning that typically the number of homes targeted increases during the autumn and winter months.

When the clocks go back and afternoons turn darker typically the number of burglaries reported to the police increases, the constabulary has warned.

Police

Would-be thieves often target homes when there is less daylight, as they believe houses are left empty in darkness in winter afternoons.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “Over the next few months Hertfordshire Constabulary will be sharing home security advice with residents and running crime prevention events across the county offering tips on keeping homes and valuables safe. Keep an eye on your local team’s social media pages for event details Herts Police | Instagram, Facebook, TikTok | Linktree.”

They also advised residents to install security devices such as security lights and wi-fi-enabled doorbell and interior cameras, fitted with motion sensors, to deter thieves. The spokesperson added: “These kinds of devices can be easily installed at minimal expense and have helped to deter burglaries and in some cases led to offenders being arrested.”

Detective Superintendent Anthony Alcock, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Criminal Investigation Department, said: “Taking care of your home security is essential at any time of the year, but during the autumn and winter months burglars are especially active. Burglary rates have begun to rise in some areas and once the clocks go back this trend is likely to continue. Burglary is a priority for us and we will always attend if your home is burgled to provide support and conduct a thorough investigation with forensic specialists.

“Making sure your home appears occupied is the best way to deter burglars. This can easily be achieved by using a timer to switch on a light when it gets dark. Many home energy apps now offer a feature to automatically switch lights on at specific times. Securing windows and double-locking PVCu doors, by lifting the handle and turning the key to engage all the safety features, also makes your home more secure.”

Residents are also advised to:

-Lock all doors and windows and ensure any PVCu doors are locked properly by lifting the handle and using the key to double-lock them.

· Consider installing a doorbell camera, internal camera and/or monitored burglar alarm.

· Install ‘dusk to dawn’ external lighting and use timer switches or wi-fi plugs/systems in your home to control internal lights, radios and a simulated TV.

· Keep keys and valuables secure and out of sight.

· Ensure boundary fences are secure with side gates locked. Keep tools and ladders in a locked shed.

· Secure bins at night and put garden furniture away for the winter as these can be used by burglars as climbing aids to gain access to upper floor windows.

· Ensure your vehicle is locked and remove all valuables as burglars often check to see if doors are left unlocked.

· Look out for your neighbours especially if they are vulnerable, by reporting any suspicious activity you notice in your area.