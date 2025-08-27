Dog walker bitten during Hemel Hempstead broad daylight attack in park

Police

A dog walker was bitten by another man in an alleged Hemel Hempstead assault which took place in a park in broad daylight.

This incident has been described by an investigating officer as an ‘awful assault’ and one man has been arrested in connection with the police operation.

At around 6.20pm on August 17, a man was walking his dog in Warners End playing fields. Hertfordshire Constabulary was told that the man, who is in his 60s, was assaulted and bitten by another man, and he suffered bruising to his face, arms and neck after the incident.

A 49-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed. He has been released on bail while the police force’s investigation continues.

Detective Sergeant Yolanda Morales-Willis, who is investigating, said: “This was an awful assault, and I hope the news of an arrest is reassuring. This was an isolated incident between people who are known to each other, and there is no wider threat to the public.

“Our enquiries are continuing at this time, and I am asking anyone with information to please get in touch. Were you in the area at the time and saw what happened, or have any further information to help our investigation? Please email me via [email protected].”

Information can be reported to the police force online, via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/77868/25.