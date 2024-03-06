Do you recognise this ring? Police appeal after Hemel Hempstead burglary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have released a picture of a ring they believe may have been taken during a burglary in Hemel Hempstead.

The burglars broke into the home on Betjeman Way on Wednesday, February 28 between 7.30pm and 7.55pm. After getting into the house via the patio door they searched the house.

PC Samantha Pearson, investigating, said: “I am appealing to anyone who might have witnessed this incident or anything suspicious in the area, to report information to police. Additionally, if you have any doorbell footage or dashcam footage that may have captured anything, please contact me.

Police believe this ring may have been taken during a burglary in Hemel Hempstead

“In addition, if you have spotted the ring for sale under suspicious circumstances, please report this to police.”

You can contact PC Pearson via [email protected], report online or via web chat, or call 101, quoting crime reference 41/16992/24.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or on 0800 555 111.