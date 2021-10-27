Do you recognise these stolen items - recovered in Hemel Hempstead

Do you recognise any of the items in these pictures?

Police have released the images of items that are suspected to have been stolen, in a bid to reunite them with their rightful owners.

The items were recovered from a property in Hemel Hempstead, as part of an ongoing investigation into a burglary that occurred in Watford, back in August.

Do you recognise these bags?

Investigator Kirsty Treanor, from the Watford Local Crime Unit, said: “While the items pictured do not relate to the burglary itself, we do believe that they may have been stolen from elsewhere.

“We’d love to be able to return them to their rightful homes. If you recognise any of the items pictured, please get in contact, providing any proof of ownership.

"Even if you do not wish to have the items returned, we’d still like to hear from you, as you may have vital information which could assist with other ongoing investigations.”

Anyone with information can email [email protected]

