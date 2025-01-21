Distinctive watches stolen from Berkhamsted property during break-in

By James Lowson
Published 21st Jan 2025, 09:52 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 12:46 BST
Police officers want to return the watches to their rightful owner
Several watches were stolen from a property in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed.

The police force has released pictures of watches that were taken during a burglary on Upper Hall Park.

It is believed that the property was breached between 7-8pm on 11 January. Hertfordshire Constabulary has released photos of some of the watches and notes that a selection of them are very distinctive.

Detective Constable Christopher Holding, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and I am appealing for anyone with information to please come forward.

Some of the watches that were taken

“We are releasing images of these watches in case anyone recognises them as having been up for sale, or seen them discarded anywhere.

“If you have any information, please contact me via email at [email protected].”

Information can also be reported to the police force online, via its webchat, and by calling the non-emergency number 101, and quoting crime reference 41/3428/25.

Witnesses can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.

