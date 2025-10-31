Dispersal order in Hemel Hempstead to help deter crime this Halloween

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 31st Oct 2025, 16:51 GMT
The area covered by the order.placeholder image
Police will put a dispersal order in place in Hemel Hempstead this evening in a bid to deter anti-social behaviour.

The order will be in place from 6pm this evening (Friday, October 31) until 6pm on Sunday, November 2 to help protect members of the public by deterring those who use Halloween as an excuse to commit crime and disorder.

Under the order, officers can direct anyone to leave the specified areas immediately. Failing to do so is a criminal offence and could result in an arrest. Anyone aged under 16 can be taken home to parents or guardians.

The dispersal order will be in place in Swallowfields Estate and areas within the confines of the pictured map including:

Three Cherry Trees Lane – As marked on the map

The Nickey Line – As marked on the map

Ringlet Road

Argus Gardens

Woodwhite Way

Monarch Street

Burgundy Drive

Skipper Close

Admiral Avenue

Grayling Grove

Camberwell Place

Inspector James Watson, from the Dacorum Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We hope this reassures the public as we know that Halloween often results in an increased number of calls about anti-social behaviour.

“Additional officers will also be out and about, conducting proactive patrols, so feel free to approach them if you have any concerns.”

If you witness any criminal activity, call 999.

