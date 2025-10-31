Dispersal order in Hemel Hempstead to help deter crime this Halloween

The area covered by the order.

Police will put a dispersal order in place in Hemel Hempstead this evening in a bid to deter anti-social behaviour.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The order will be in place from 6pm this evening (Friday, October 31) until 6pm on Sunday, November 2 to help protect members of the public by deterring those who use Halloween as an excuse to commit crime and disorder.

Under the order, officers can direct anyone to leave the specified areas immediately. Failing to do so is a criminal offence and could result in an arrest. Anyone aged under 16 can be taken home to parents or guardians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dispersal order will be in place in Swallowfields Estate and areas within the confines of the pictured map including:

Three Cherry Trees Lane – As marked on the map

The Nickey Line – As marked on the map

Ringlet Road

Argus Gardens

Woodwhite Way

Monarch Street

Burgundy Drive

Skipper Close

Admiral Avenue

Grayling Grove

Camberwell Place

Inspector James Watson, from the Dacorum Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We hope this reassures the public as we know that Halloween often results in an increased number of calls about anti-social behaviour.

“Additional officers will also be out and about, conducting proactive patrols, so feel free to approach them if you have any concerns.”

If you witness any criminal activity, call 999.