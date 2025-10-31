Dispersal order in Hemel Hempstead to help deter crime this Halloween
The order will be in place from 6pm this evening (Friday, October 31) until 6pm on Sunday, November 2 to help protect members of the public by deterring those who use Halloween as an excuse to commit crime and disorder.
Under the order, officers can direct anyone to leave the specified areas immediately. Failing to do so is a criminal offence and could result in an arrest. Anyone aged under 16 can be taken home to parents or guardians.
The dispersal order will be in place in Swallowfields Estate and areas within the confines of the pictured map including:
Three Cherry Trees Lane – As marked on the map
The Nickey Line – As marked on the map
Ringlet Road
Argus Gardens
Woodwhite Way
Monarch Street
Burgundy Drive
Skipper Close
Admiral Avenue
Grayling Grove
Camberwell Place
Inspector James Watson, from the Dacorum Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We hope this reassures the public as we know that Halloween often results in an increased number of calls about anti-social behaviour.
“Additional officers will also be out and about, conducting proactive patrols, so feel free to approach them if you have any concerns.”
If you witness any criminal activity, call 999.