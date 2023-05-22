News you can trust since 1858
Did you witness a burglary involving theft of property from a Hemel Hempstead flat?

Suspects gained entry and conducted a messy search

By News Team
Published 22nd May 2023, 15:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 15:54 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary in Hemel Hempstead.

The incident occurred between 4am and 2pm on Friday, May 5, at a flat in Cuffley Court when suspects gained entry to the property and conducted a messy search. Several items were also taken.

Detective Constable Lauren Jackson, who is investigating, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing for anyone with information to please come forward.

The burglary happened at a flat in Cuffley Court on May 5
“Were you in the area around this time, or did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area? Please email me with any information via [email protected]

You can also report information online here, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/36467/23. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form here