Did you witness a burglary involving theft of property from a Hemel Hempstead flat?
Suspects gained entry and conducted a messy search
Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary in Hemel Hempstead.
The incident occurred between 4am and 2pm on Friday, May 5, at a flat in Cuffley Court when suspects gained entry to the property and conducted a messy search. Several items were also taken.
Detective Constable Lauren Jackson, who is investigating, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing for anyone with information to please come forward.
“Were you in the area around this time, or did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area? Please email me with any information via [email protected]”
You can also report information online here, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/36467/23. Always dial 999 in an emergency.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form here