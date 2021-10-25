Did you see this stolen motorcycle in Hemel Hempstead?

Officers have released a photo of a recovered stolen motorbike in a bid to trace any witnesses who might have seen the offender with it.

The motorbike was stolen on Friday, October 1, between 11pm and midnight, from a driveway in Crabtree Lane, Hemel Hempstead.

It was recovered in Dickinson Quay in the town on Saturday, October 2 at around 10pm.

PCSO William Liddell, from the Dacorum Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “The motorbike is a blue and white petrol Yamaha 124 CC.

“I am looking to hear from anybody who saw it between the times of 11pm on Friday, October 1 and 10pm on Saturday, October 2. Did you see the motorbike? Were you offered it for sale? If you think you saw it please get in touch.

“Similarly, I would like to hear from anyone who thinks they captured it on CCTV or dashcam. Please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at [email protected] quoting crime reference 41/76607/21.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to remind motorcyclists of the steps they can take to help keep their bikes secure.

"Firstly, it is a good idea to always lock your bike to something secure – at home, fit special attachments such as ground loops to lock your bike to. I would also recommend using a motorbike cover – don’t advertise what you’ve got!

"Having the motorbike security marked with its Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) may also give you peace of mind. For further tips visit our website at www.herts.police.uk/crimeprevention.”

You can also report information online or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online chat.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its untraceable online form.