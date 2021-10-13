Did you see altercation between man and group of teenagers near KFC in Hemel?
Police investigating an altercation between a man and a group of teenagers in Hemel Hempstead are appealing for witnesses.
It was reported that an altercation occurred between a man and a group of teenagers near KFC in Marlowes, at around 8pm on Monday, September 27.
The incident then continued in Market Square a short time later.
It is alleged that threats were made during the incident and a metal pole was brandished.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been bailed pending further enquiries.
Assistant Investigator Jayne Davidson said: “A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and our enquiries are continuing at this time.
"As part of this, we are appealing for witnesses to come forward to give us an independent account of what happened.
“Did you see the incident take place, or do you have any other information which may assist us? If so please get in touch.”
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with any information to get in touch by emailing [email protected], calling 101 or reporting information online, quoting crime reference 41/75631/21.