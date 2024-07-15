'Devastated' family pay tribute to three women murdered in Hertfordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of the three women murdered in Hertfordshire last week have paid tribute to their loved ones.

Husband and father John Hunt, and daughter and sister, Amy, said they were “devastated” following the loss of wife and mother Carol, 61, and daughters Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25.

The three women were killed in Bushey on Tuesday (9 July), at their family home in Ashlyn Close. They were found by emergency responders seriously injured and despite the best efforts of paramedics, died at the scene.

One man has been arrested in connection with the incident, a 26-year-old from the Enfield area of London. He was formally arrested by Hertfordshire Constabulary last week after being the subject of a nationwide manhunt.

Carol and John Hunt

The suspect remains in hospital in what the police have described as a ‘serious condition’ he has not been questioned regarding the triple murder yet.

John and Amy said in a statement released via Hertfordshire Constabulary: “The devastation that we are experiencing cannot be put into words,” they said.

“We would like to thank people for their kind messages and for the support we have received in recent days. These have provided great comfort to us for which we are very grateful.

“As you can imagine, this is an extremely difficult time for us, and we need time and space to come to terms with what has happened and start the grieving process. While this is happening, we would ask that our privacy and that of our wider family and relations be respected at this time. Thank you.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary previously confirmed that it believed a crossbow was used during the attack. In a former statement a police force spokesperson confirmed it was not questioning other suspects in relation to the case.

John is a professional broadcaster and covers motorsports for the BBC, it was the broadcasting organisation that confirmed his wife, and two of his daughters had died last week.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has not started the usual custody clock time limit that means that suspects must be questioned within 24 to 48 hours of their arrest. As the suspect in this case is not in a stable enough condition to provide responses.