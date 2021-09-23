Detectives re-appeal for witnesses to assault near Poundland in Hemel Hempstead

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses, as part of ongoing investigations into an assault in Hemel Hempstead and are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have been driving in the area around the time.

The incident occurred in King Harry Street, to the rear of Poundland, at around 6.30am on Saturday, September 4.

It was reported that a man, aged in his late 50s, was assaulted by another man.

Can you help police?

The victim was initially able to run away and seek help from police.

However, he then attended hospital where it was discovered that he had sustained serious injuries, including a punctured lung and broken ribs.

He was placed in an induced coma and is now in a stable condition.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail while enquiries continue.

Detective Constable James MacPherson, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Thankfully the victim is now out of the coma and is slowly recovering.

"Our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances around what happened and we are still urging any witnesses to please come forward, as it’s vital that we capture all evidence available to us.

“A review of CCTV has shown that several vehicles drove past at the time of the incident; if you were in the area around the time and have information which could assist us, please get in touch.

"We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dash cam fitted to their vehicle.”

Anyone with information is asked to please email [email protected]. You can also report information online, or call 101, quoting crime reference 41/68388/21.