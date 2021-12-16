Detectives re-appeal for witnesses after man suffers potentially life-changing injuries during Berkhamsted assault

Detectives are re-appealing for witnesses after a man was treated in hospital for injuries which are potentially life changing following an attack in Berkhamsted last week.

At around 6.10pm on Tuesday, December 7, a man in Curtis Way was approached by two other males who had exited a white Peugeot 3008 SUV and were described as being dressed

all in black with their faces covered.

Following an altercation, the man’s hands were injured by a knife. He was treated in hospital for injuries which are potentially life changing.

Two youths, aged 16 and 17 and both from Watford, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm. They have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Detective Constable Natasha Gibbings, of the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident, however we believe there may have been witnesses in the area at the time that have yet to come forward.

“If you were in the vicinity of Curtis Way at around 6pm on Tuesday 7 December and have information about what happened, then we would like to hear from you as you may be able to assist this investigation.

“If you can help, I can be contacted directly via email at [email protected]”

You can also report information online or call 101, quoting crime reference 41/96074/21.