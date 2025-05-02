Detectives investigate series of Grindr-related thefts reported in Hertfordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives have raised the alarm after uncovering a number of incidents where people have been stolen from after going on dates set up on the app, Grindr.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed a number of criminal incidents have been reported in the county linked to the dating app, which is predominantly used by homosexual men.

The police force has confirmed that fraud, burglaries, and other theft offences have all been linked back to the application.

This is a joint operation linked to a Metropolitan Police sting. Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed that during the operation a number of victims have been discovered in Hertfordshire. The police force has also revealed that the victims are receiving specialist support in response to the crimes.

Police intelligence suggests the offences took place between October 2024 and March 2025, and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been targeted or has information that will assist with their investigation.

So far, four people have been arrested in connection with the Metropolitan Police investigation.

Superintendent Owen Pyle, who is the Strategic Lead for LGBTQ for Hertfordshire Constabulary, said: “The volume of these offences and the impact of the safety of both individuals and on the wider LGBTQ community means that these are being treated as potential hate crimes.

“I firstly want to offer my thoughts to those affected by these offences, and I urge anyone who has experienced a crime similar to this to come forward – we want to help you. “These were a series of pre-planned offences where unsuspecting people have been targeted through the Grindr app, leading suspects to arrange meetings in a victim’s home before taking high value items.

“These are thought-out, callous crimes in which a rapport is built with the victim to take advantage of them. We want to reassure all those affected

that we are working hard to try and find all the victims of these offences. We have dedicated LGBTQ+ Liaison Officers within the force who are trained to provide tailored support to victims from the LGBTQ+ community and are able to address their specific needs.”