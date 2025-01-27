Police

Detectives are investigating an altercation at a petrol station in Hemel Hempstead, it has been alleged that one party was carrying a knife.

Yesterday afternoon (26 January), an altercation involving two men took place at the Asda petrol station on Redbourn Road, at around 4pm.

Hertfordshire Constabulary reports that the men ran off in the direction of Aldi.

It has been reported to the police that a weapon was sighted during the altercation, it is believed to have been a knife. Hertfordshire Constabulary adds that no injuries were reported to the emergency services following the clash.

Detective Sergeant John Prendergast, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances around what happened. At this time, we believe the parties involved to be known to each other.

“As part of our investigation, we’re keen to get accounts from anyone who saw what happened. We’d be particularly keen to hear from anyone who captured dash cam footage. The males drove onto the forecourt in separate vehicles, namely a small white 4x4 and a small grey 4x4.

“If you can help, please contact me. Thank you.”

Witnesses are encouraged to contact DS Prendergast via email. Information can also be reported to the police online, via their web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/8137/25. Alternatively, residents can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers to report information anonymously via an online form or by calling 0800 555 111.