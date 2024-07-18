Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A property in Bovingdon was broken into by burglars earlier this week.

A break-in was reported at a house off Bovingdon Green, between 4pm and 4.25pm on Tuesday (16 July).

Hertfordshire Constabulary is asking for assistance locating two potential offenders seen running through the nearby cricket pitch.

PC Jake Smith, from the Dacorum Local Unit, said: “It is believed that two suspects ran across the cricket field and got into a black BMW 4 Series, which was parked in the lay by opposite Green View Close. The car was then driven off in the direction of Bovingdon High Street.

“I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this, or captured CCTV or dash cam footage, to please contact me. Any information at all could greatly assist our enquiries.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary is asking residents with information to contact PC Smith via email.

The police force adds that information can be reported online, to its communications team via web chat, and by calling the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 522 of 16 July, 2024.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.