Daylight break-in reported near cricket pitches in Bovingdon

By James Lowson
Published 18th Jul 2024, 11:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A property in Bovingdon was broken into by burglars earlier this week.

A break-in was reported at a house off Bovingdon Green, between 4pm and 4.25pm on Tuesday (16 July).

Hertfordshire Constabulary is asking for assistance locating two potential offenders seen running through the nearby cricket pitch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PC Jake Smith, from the Dacorum Local Unit, said: “It is believed that two suspects ran across the cricket field and got into a black BMW 4 Series, which was parked in the lay by opposite Green View Close. The car was then driven off in the direction of Bovingdon High Street.

PolicePolice
Police

“I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this, or captured CCTV or dash cam footage, to please contact me. Any information at all could greatly assist our enquiries.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary is asking residents with information to contact PC Smith via email.

The police force adds that information can be reported online, to its communications team via web chat, and by calling the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 522 of 16 July, 2024.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice