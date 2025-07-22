'Dangerous predator' jailed for sex offences which included Hemel Hempstead rape

A ‘dangerous predator’ from Watford has been jailed for 19 years after being found guilty of multiple sexual offences against three women – including a rape which occurred in Hemel Hempstead.

Zephon Allen, aged 28, of Wilmington Close, Watford, was convicted at St Albans Crown Court earlier this year (20 March) of three counts of rape, and one count of digital penetration. The offences took place between 2021 and 2022 in Bishop’s Stortford, Hemel Hempstead and Watford.

He was remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing at St Albans Crown Court yesterday, Monday 21 July, where he was jailed for 19 years.

Hertfordshire Constabulary Investigator Gary Jackets said the attacks were premeditated and coordinated.

“Allen is a dangerous predator who deserves to be behind bars, having purposely targeted his three victims, building relationships with them before committing these offences – most of which took place when his victims were asleep or semi-conscious,” Investigator Jackets said.

"Sex without consent is rape.

“All three victims have shown exceptional courage and strength throughout the whole process of this investigation; they all gave evidence at court, which would have been undoubtedly difficult having to discuss and relive these traumatic incidents that have understandably had a long-lasting impact on them but was absolutely vital in bringing Allen to justice.

“We know it can be hard to come forward to report incidents of sexual assault. I would like to take this opportunity to emphasise that we take all reports of sexual offences very seriously, and we will do all we can to ensure that victims are heard and supported, and that offenders are apprehended.”

Becoming a victim of sexual assault is never your fault. If you’ve been a victim, no matter how long ago the offence occurred, please report it. We have specialist officers on hand to provide advice and support throughout an investigation.

You can report information online, speak to an operator in the Force’s Communications Room via the online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101.

Anyone in Hertfordshire who has experienced sexual abuse or sexual violence can contact the Herts Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) for practical and emotional support.

The centre can arrange face-to-face support, sexual health referrals, and provide forensic medical examinations for those who want them.

To contact Herts SARC, call 0330 223 0099 or visit Herts SARC website.