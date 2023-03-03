'Dangerous’ Milton Keynes paedophile jailed for 19 years on child rape and assault charges

A 'dangerous’ Milton Keynes paedophile has been jailed for a combined 19 years on child rape and assault charges.

Frank Mooney, aged 36, from Bletchley, Milton Keynes was arrested and charged in May 2022 after reports of sexual offences against a child were made to police.

Mooney appeared for sentencing at St Albans Crown Court on Thursday 2 March having previously been found guilty at trial of the rape of a child under 13, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and two charges of sexual assault.

He was sentenced to a total of 16 years in prison for those offences, has been added to the sex offenders’ register and must abide by the terms of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

In addition, he was sentenced to a further three years having pleaded guilty to wounding with intent, common assault and possession of a knife during an incident on 23 July 2022 committed while on bail.

Mooney attended a residential address in Borehamwood, where following an altercation with a man and woman, he punched the man and stabbed him in the shoulder. Fortunately, the man’s injuries were not life threatening.

Detective Constable Jacqueline Oliver, of the Joint Child Protection Investigation Team, said: “The bravery of the victim and her family has assisted in sending a dangerous offender to jail for many years.

“I hope this result can provide them with some sense of closure, having seen her abuser brought to justice.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to stress that we take all reports of abuse seriously.

“We are here to hold offenders to account and will always support the victim throughout the investigative process.”

If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, you can report it to police on the non-emergency number 101, or report it online at herts.police.uk/report.

Anyone in Hertfordshire who has experienced sexual abuse or sexual violence can contact the Herts Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) for practical and emotional support.

To contact Herts SARC, call the 24/7 helpline on 0808 178 4448, email them or visit the website.