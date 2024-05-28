'Dangerous' Man jailed for stabbing Hertfordshire woman who jumped out of fast-moving car to escape attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who stabbed and restrained a woman from Hertfordshire has been jailed after an international police investigation.

Jason McInerney, 36, from Chessington, stabbed his victim in the leg, she jumped out of a fast-moving car to try and escape him.

He also dragged the victim, who was also his ex-partner, along the roadside during the attack which happened in Spain.

McInerney has now been sentenced to nine years in jail after he admitted to seriously assaulting the woman from Hertfordshire.

After assaulting the woman in Marbella, the 36-year-old was investigated by Spanish Police and UK-based authorities.

His offences were committed over a number of days while he was on holiday in the Spanish tourist destination last July.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has said the victim was terrified and tried to inform staff at a pharmacy of her fears.

After this, she got into a taxi with McInerney who stabbed her in the leg. She suffered what the police have described as a serious injury as a result of the stabbing and was said to be fearing for her life. It was at this point that she threw herself out of the car that was moving at 70mph.

McInerney then dragged the victim by the arm down the road. Eventually she escaped and told someone she was in danger, they took her to a beach bar where the police were called.

McInerney held onto the victim’s belongings, including her passport. But she was able to get home with help from the British Consulate in Malaga. When she arrived back in the UK, she was taken to hospital by Hertfordshire police.

She had friction burns, a laceration to the leg and fractures to the spine, as a result of the attack and her attempted escape.

McInerney remained in Spain but eventually returned to the UK. After discussions between Spanish authorities and the CPS it was decided that he would be tried in the UK.

Spanish CCTV footage, medical evidence, and witness statements were used to secure McInerney’s arrest. McInerney pleaded guilty to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm in Spain before being sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Friday (24 May).

Charles White from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “This was a prolonged and violent assault which left the victim alone abroad, utterly terrified and with no passport to get home.

“In cases of domestic violence, UK authorities can prosecute even if the offence took place outside of the UK. Securing the evidence file required swift liaison with the Spanish authorities, which was facilitated by CPS International.

“With this crucial evidence we were able to build a strong case to show the violence which was inflicted on the victim by McInerney.

“We are pleased to have secured justice and that this individual is now behind bars.”

Detective Inspector Samantha Alcock, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Support Unit, said: “I’ve been in policing for over 20 years, and Jason McInerney is one of the most dangerous offenders I’ve encountered. I hope that this lengthy sentence will show that the law will always catch up with you, no matter what method you use to try and evade the authorities.

“My team of detectives, alongside the Spanish authorities and colleagues from the Crown Prosecution Service, have worked tirelessly to bring McInerney to justice.

“I hope this prison sentence shows how serious the defendant’s crimes were and re-assures our community that we take reports such as these very seriously.

“Hertfordshire Constabulary has a zero tolerance to this type of behaviour, and we are pleased that he will serve time in prison for his wrongdoing.”