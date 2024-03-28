‘Dangerous’ Hemel Hempstead man jailed for 18 years for rape and assault offences

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dangerous man from Hemel Hempstead has been jailed for 18 years for rape and assault offences.

Frazer Manning, of Spring Lane, was found guilty of two counts of rape, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH). He was cleared of another count of ABH and two breaches of a non-molestation order.

The offences occurred between October 2020 and December 2021 and involved one female victim.

Frazer Manning.

The 31-year-old was sentenced to 15 years in prison for one count of rape, six years and six months for a second count of rape, three years for controlling and coercive behaviour, and three years for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, to be served concurrently.

Detective Constable Tilly Andrews said: “The victim has shown incredible courage and strength throughout the court process.

“Becoming a victim of sexual assault is never your fault and if you’ve been a victim please report it. We have specialist officers on hand to provide advice and support throughout an investigation.

“I hope this lengthy sentence will give the victim an opportunity to rebuild her life, safe in the knowledge that Manning will be spending a considerable amount of time behind bars.”

Manning was sentenced on the same day in connection to a separate Section 18 assault (GBH), which involved a male victim and occurred in September 2018. He pleaded guilty to this offence in May 2023.

Detective Constable Francis Mungai added: “The victim sustained significant injuries, which required hospital treatment.

“We are pleased Manning received a substantial sentence as he poses a dangerous threat to society.”

For this offence, Manning was jailed for three years, to be served consecutive to the 15-year sentence for rape, taking his total to 18 years in prison. He will remain on the sex offenders register for life, and was served with a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim.

Information can be reported online or via the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.

Anyone in Hertfordshire who has experienced sexual abuse or sexual violence can contact Herts SARC for practical and emotional support on 0808 178 4448 or via email.