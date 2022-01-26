Dangerous driver from Hemel Hempstead jailed for causing serious injury

A man from Hemel Hempstead has been jailed after he was convicted of dangerous driving offences.

Geoffrey Hill, 48, of St Albans Road, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving at a hearing at Amersham Crown Court on 1 November 2021.

A third count of the same charge was ordered to lie on file.

Returning to the same court for sentencing on Friday, January 21, Hill was sentenced to a total of two years and three months’ imprisonment.

He was also banned from driving for four years and one month.

At just after 5.30pm on June 18, 2020, Hill was driving his grey BMW 330D in excess of 80mph in a 40mph limit out of Aylesbury towards Aston Clinton and overtook another vehicle driving within the speed limit.

Hill collided with another vehicle, a black Volvo, driven by a 60-year-old woman.

The two vehicles collided head-on, and the driver of the Volvo suffered a broken ankle.

Her passenger, a 22-year-old woman sustained a fractured back, while the passenger in Hill’s car sustained double fractures to both legs.

Hill suffered minor injuries.

Investigating officer PC Phil Duthie, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “This is an example of the dangers of driving at excess speed.

"Hill was travelling at well over twice the limit for the road. The speed he was driving his vehicle was completely unacceptable.

“Three people suffered serious injuries as a result of Hill’s dangerous driving, and it was only a matter of fortune that nobody was killed as a result of his actions.

“The driver of the Volvo could have not expected to be confronted with a vehicle driving at such speeds in this area, and had no time whatsoever to react.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who immediately came to the aid of the victims of this collision, and also the swift response from South Central Ambulance Service.

“Hill will now have to serve a prison sentence as a result of this appalling driving and when he is released, he will be disqualified from driving and will need to take an extended test in order to regain his licence.