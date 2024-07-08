Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating reports of a dangerous dog startling an elderly woman in Hemel Hempstead.

A police appeal has been launched in connection to an incident where an out of control dog jumped on a elderly woman.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed the incident happened at around midday on Friday 28 June. The woman was walking her dog in the field that can be accessed from Paddock Way.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed the woman, who is in her late 70s, was approached by a dog that was off its lead before the animal jumped at her, causing her to fall to the ground. No injuries were sustained, the police confirmed.

Concerned nearby residents helped the woman back to her feet, but the dog jumped at her a second time.

Witnesses have described the dog owner as a black man, who is around five foot 10 inches tall, in his mid-to-late 20s, and of a medium build with dreadlocks. Hertfordshire Constabulary adds that the dog is said to be a brown, strong animal with a distinctive red and cream collar.

PC Jessica Gonzalez-Green, who is investigating, said: “Our investigation is continuing, and I am appealing for anyone with information to please get in touch.

“This incident has understandably left the victim shaken, and I would like to thank the members of the public who helped her at the time. If this was you, please get in touch. I am also appealing for the owner of the dog to come forward, along with anyone else who may have vital information.

“I can be contacted directly at [email protected].”

Information can also be reported to the police online, their communications team can be reached via web chat, residents can also ring the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/54738/24.