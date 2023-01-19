Hertfordshire Police has revealed that vehicle thefts in Dacorum are up 22% compared to the same period last year.

Now, drivers across the borough are urged to make sure their cars and vans are secure. Most incidents are either the theft of items left in vehicles whilst they are left unattended or thefts of catalytic converters, which are still being targeted for the precious metals they have.

Detective Chief Inspector Luke Whinnett, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Local Policing Command, said: “Many of the thefts reported occurred when the vehicles were left unlocked, so leaving valuable items on display in a vehicle will encourage opportunistic thieves to check if a vehicle is secure.”

He added: “I would also urge the public to follow our advice, remain vigilant and report suspicious incidents in their neighbourhood, particularly where people are trying to get under cars in public car parks or on public roads.

“If you see this happening, please call 999 immediately.”

To minimise the chance of becoming a victim the police offer the following advice:

Lock your car whenever it is left unattended and keep it in a garage when parked at night if possible

Never leave your vehicle unattended with the engine running, even when you are defrosting your windows.

When using a garage is not possible, park close to fences, walls or a kerb with the exhaust being closest to the fence, wall or kerb to make theft difficult.

Consider fitting CCTV on your home or driveway, to help deter thieves.

If your catalytic converter is bolted on, consider having the bolts welded to make removal difficult.

Have your catalytic converter etched or forensically marked and put stickers on the windscreen to say this has been done.

Noisy gravel on your drive can help deter a would-be thief, as they don't want to alert you to their approach.

Never leave valuable items or tools on display in your vehicle as this may encourage a thief to break in.

