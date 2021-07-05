Dacorum teenager arrested over series of offences after police swoop at busy junction

An 18-year-old from Long Marston was one of four men arrested after undercover police swooped on a vehicle in Aylesbury last week.

On Tuesday, June 29, police apprehended four men on Buckingham Road, in Aylesbury.

An 18-year-old man from Long Marston, a 20-year-old from Chelmsford, and a 45-year-old from Canterbury were all arrested on suspicion of going equipped, burglary, theft of a vehicle and criminal damage.

All three were released on bail until Tuesday, July 27.

A 42-year-old from Bedford was arrested on suspicion of going equipped, burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, criminal damage, driving without insurance and a fraud offence.

He was released on bail until Thursday, July 22.