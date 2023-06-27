Dacorum residents warned by the police to keep homes secure this summer

Hertfordshire Constabulary is warning Dacorum residents of potential home thefts during the summer.

With many people going on holiday and leaving their homes unoccupied in the coming weeks, the police is urging residents to make sure their homes are secure.

The police force reports that the number of burglaries has remained around the same as this time last year. So far, 11 offences have taken place in Dacorum, 10 in St Albans, and nine in the Watford area.

However, Hertfordshire Constabulary has seen some increases in home thefts since June.

Police warn that home security tends to be far down people’s list of priorities during the summer.

Hertfordshire Constabulary says if you are planning to leave your home empty, even for short periods of time, giving your home a lived-in look by using timers on lights is a great way to deter burglars. Investing in doorbell and external Wi-Fi cameras is also a relatively cheap way to keep your home and valuables safe.

Residents are warned that sharing your holiday plans on social media can also tip off burglars that your home is going to be empty. And therefore people should make sure their security settings only let family and friends see their posts.

Keeping your home cool during the hot weather is another opportunity criminals look out for, if you are leaving doors or windows open when you go out or into the garden, the police force advises.

Burglars will also be on the lookout for outbuildings and garages that are left unlocked.

Crime Prevention Officer, Pearl Devonshire, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Prevention First team said: “Whilst burglaries are around the same levels as they were this time last year, we often see an increase once the summer holidays start, and homes are left empty for days or weeks at a time.

“If your home is left unoccupied burglars will look for tell-tale signs, like unopened letters at the front door, bins not put away or drawn curtains during the day. Making it appear that your home is occupied can be the most effective deterrent against burglary.”

The police force has provided the following safety guidelines:

-Close and lock all windows, doors and outbuildings.

-Don't publish your absence on the Internet. Status updates, comments and photos can all give away the fact that your home is empty.

-Use timers on lights so that they turn on as it gets dark in the evenings. You could also use a timer switch for a radio (always follow manufacturer's instructions).

-Ask your neighbour to put your rubbish or recycling bins back if they’re being collected whilst you’re away – if they’re left out after collection day it could indicate to a passing thief that your house is unoccupied. Be a good neighbour and do the same for them.

-If you aren’t leaving your car at home, ask a neighbour/friend to park their car on your drive.

-Don’t forget to cancel deliveries of milk, newspapers etc.

-Consider moving enticing items, such as laptops and mobile devices, so that they are out of sight.

-You could store valuables in your loft when you go away.

-If you are away for a longer period of time in the summer months, ask your neighbour to cut your grass. This helps to show that the house may be occupied.

-You could also ask someone you trust to help give your home a lived-in look by opening and drawing the curtains, taking in any free newspapers and moving your mail away from the letterbox.