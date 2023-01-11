Dacorum residents asked to join CCTV Watch to help keep community safe

Hertfordshire Police is urging people in Dacorum to join 5,000 other residents who have signed up for CCTV Watch.

The initiative runs alongside Neighbourhood Watch, which uses the award-winning OWL (Online Watch Link). Those who sign up could be contacted by the police to help them with their enquires into local crime.

Advertisement

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Frost said: “We know that CCTV, doorbell cameras and other security devices not only act as a deterrent to burglars and other criminals, but they are also invaluable in helping us to catch criminals in the act and provide indisputable evidence.”

Your doorbell camera could be useful in police investigations