Dacorum police plan operations to support Neighbourhood Policing Week
The neighbourhood team is made up of PCs and PCSOs
From next Monday (January 23), police in Dacorum will carry out stings in the borough as part of the second national Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action.
Dacorum’s Safer Neighbourhood Teams will take to social media to highlight the community work done over the week.
Hertfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, David Lloyd, said: “Neighbourhood policing is a key part of my commitment to local policing in Hertfordshire with teams based in the communities they serve.”
Safer Neighbourhood lead, Superintendent Ken Townsend, said: “For many people in Hertfordshire, our neighbourhood teams are the face of policing. They are the officers often seen out on foot or cycle patrols, or running community engagement events in town and shopping centres.”
He added: “They are approachable and happy to speak to residents who would like to discuss a local crime or anti-social behaviour issue. You can also arrange to meet them by contacting us via our website or calling 101.”