Dacorum authorities want your views on how safe the area is

Dacorum authorities want your views on how safe the community is to visit and live in.

Residents are encouraged to fill out a survey designed by the Dacorum Community Safety Partnership (CSP) and provide feedback on how they feel.

The CSP is made of officials from the police force, borough council, fire service and other non-statutory organisations.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police will assist members of the public without internet access to make sure their views are heard

Hertfordshire Constabulary reports that crime figures are in decline over the past year.

But the police and council and other governing bodies are keen to better understand any common community concerns.

Citizens have been set six questions to answer in the online survey, which has been named, ‘Feelings of Safety’.

It is hoped the feedback provided can make residents, businesses, and visitors feel even safer around the borough.

Dacorum Chief Inspector Jason Keane said: “Community safety is, and always has been, a key priority for the CSP and we know it affects the quality of life of both individuals and communities.

"The ‘Feelings of Safety’ campaign will provide us with vital information to help the partnership develop strategies to help make our neighbourhoods safer.

“The partnership undertakes a significant amount of work across Dacorum, and the views of local residents are paramount in allowing us to target our resources where

they are needed most.

"We hope as many people as possible will complete the survey, whether they are new to the area or have lived and worked here a long time.”

Feedback forms have been separated by neighbourhoods and you can access the correct survey for where you live below:

 Kings Langley and Hemel Hempstead South East (Kings Langley, Apsley, Corner Hall, Nash Mills, Bennetts End, Leverstock Green, Bovingdon, Flaunden and Chipperfield): https://bit.ly/klanghemelssafety Hemel Hempstead East (Adeyfield, Boxmoor, Chaulden and Warners End):

https://bit.ly/hemeleastsafety Hemel Hempstead Rural (Piccotts End, Little Gaddesden, Great Gaddesden, Potten End, Frithsden, Nettleden, Water End, Flamstead, Gaddesden Row):

https://bit.ly/hemelruralsafety Hemel Hempstead North, West and Central (Hemel Hempstead Town, Grovehill, Woodhall Farm, Watling, Highfield and Gadebridge):

https://bit.ly/hemelnwcsafety Berkhamsted and Tring (Berkhamsted, Northchurch, Ashridge, Aldbury, Wigginton and Tring) https://bit.ly/berkotringsafetyIn addition to the survey being available online, officers from the Dacorum Safer Neighbourhood Team will also be out on their beat, encouraging residents to take part.

If required, they will ask the questions and submit feedback on behalf of anyone who does not have internet access.

Councillor Julie Banks, said: “We want to make Dacorum a place where everyone can feel safe and comfortable.

"This survey will provide us with vital information about any concerns residents may have about feelings of safety, and where there might be room for improvement.

"I urge as many people as possible to complete the survey.”